BN Polo, Diamond Paints win matches in Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup

LAHORE: BN Polo and Diamond Paints eased past their respective rivals on day two of the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

Eulogio Celestino with a fantastic five goals haul guided BN Polo to a 9 1/2-4 triumph against DS Polo/ASC in the first match of the day. Raja Mikail Sami also played tremendous polo and converted an impressive hat-trick while Babar Naseem struck one. For DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder slammed in a brace while Max Charlton and Daniyal Sheikh hit one goal apiece.

DS Polo/ASC opened their accounts with a field goal to take 1-0 lead while BN Polo bounced back well by thrashing two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-1 lead. BN continued their good show in the second chukker as they added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 4-1. In the dying moments of the second chukker, DS Polo/ASC fired in a field goal to reduce the margin to 4-2.

BN continued their good show in the third chukker as well as they thrashed in three more goals against one by DS Polo/ASC to further stretch their lead to 7-3. BN, which had a half goal handicap advantage, added two more in their tally to further strengthen their lead to 9 1/2-3 while Colony/FG Polo struck one to finish the match at 9 1/2-4.

Raul Laplacette's four-goal haul helped Diamond Paints outpace Colony/FG Polo by 7-4 1/2. The remaining contribution from Diamond Paints came from Ramiro Zaveletta, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed -- all converted one goal each.