Japan names squad for Davis Cup tie without key players

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan team has a terrific opportunity to spring a surprise in the Davis Cup World Group I tie against Japan as the tourists will be missing some key players when they meet the hosts here at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts on March 5-6.

Japan has named a five-member squad for the important tie that will decide which team will go on to play World Group play-off against the best of the world.

Japanese campaign will be led by 22-year old world No 269 Yosuke Watanuki. Other members of the team are Kaichi Uchida (317), Yuta Shimizu (338), Shintaro Mochizuki (639) and Kaito Uesugi (1444). Satoshi Iwabuchi will be the non-playing captain of the team.

However, Japan will be missing some of key players in the squad including Kei Nishikori (43), Yoshihito Nishioka (61), Yasutaka Uchiyama (109), Taro Daniel (120), Tatsuma Ito (204) and Hiroki Moriya (250). The defeat in Islamabad could push the tourists back to the Asian Group. In contrast, Pakistan have got golden opportunity to surprise Japan and go on to play European and American nations.

“You never expect such an easy tie when it comes to playing the World Group I. Obviously, Japan’s key players would be busy playing international circuit where they would have sent entries prior to the finalisation of Davis Cup dates but barring them Japan would be too hot to handle. Secondly, they have all those players who are good at grass courts. One of their players has won the junior Wimbledon. It is very important tie for the both countries so they must have their plans and priorities,” non-playing Davis Cup captain Mushaf Zia said.

He also rated Japan as the powerhouse of Asian tennis.

“We do not have a single player among top 500 list. On the other hand, Japan players are ranked amongst top 500 and are billed to play singles and doubles. So it would be a tough task for Pakistan but I can assure you the tie would be interesting one. We would go all out to earn laurels for the country by making the best use of available resources.”

Mushaf also lauded two legends Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq. “Both players’ services for Pakistan tennis are second to none. The duo has helped Pakistan beat the best around including Korea and Slovenia. You can expect anything from them.”

Japan are due to arrive in Islamabad on February 27. After their arrival, they will stay confined to their hotel rooms.

“The touring party will undergo Covid-19 test after the arrival. The ITF has evolved strict measures for the teams’ practice and matches. Every possible measures would be taken to keep the players separate during their stay in Pakistan.”