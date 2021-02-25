Man Utd boss Solskjaer ‘keeps in touch’ with hotshot Haaland

LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is still in contact with former charge Erling Braut Haaland and has not ruled out a future move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football during goal-laden stints with Austrian side Salzburg and Dortmund.

Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international team-mate Alf-Inge, at Molde and had hoped to persuade the frontman to link up with him again at Old Trafford last season.

But the striker opted for a move to Dortmund in December 2019. Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has said only 10 clubs in the world can afford him, with four of those teams in England.