Man Utd boss Solskjaer ‘keeps in touch’ with hotshot Haaland

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is still in contact with former charge Erling Braut Haaland and has not ruled out a future move for the Borussia Dortmund star.
The 20-year-old striker has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in world football during goal-laden stints with Austrian side Salzburg and Dortmund.
Solskjaer coached Haaland, the son of his former Norway international team-mate Alf-Inge, at Molde and had hoped to persuade the frontman to link up with him again at Old Trafford last season.
But the striker opted for a move to Dortmund in December 2019. Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has said only 10 clubs in the world can afford him, with four of those teams in England.