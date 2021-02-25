Sahi hopes javelin thrower Arshad will win Olympic medal

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Major General (retd) Muhammad Akram Sahi expects javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to bring Olympic medal for the country.

Talking to media, Sahi said that AFP is providing Arshad Nadeem with state-of-the-art equipment for his Olympic preparations. Arshad is the only national athlete to have directly qualified for the coming Olympics.

Sahi said that Arshad is continuing training despite coronavirus situation but all the precautions are being taken in his training. “Arshad Nadeem has signed a contract with Kazakhstan’s coach Victor for training, who is giving him online training tips,” he added.