Mani delighted by domestic season success

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has commended the High Performance Department for successfully organising the events calendar for the domestic season 2020-21.

The domestic season began with the National Twenty20 Cup XI. The season ended with the National Under-16 ODI Tournament on February 23, said a press release of the PCB.

The Department of High Performance, with the support of other departments, successfully held 220 matches in nine tournaments.

Open trials for U-16 and U-19 events across the country and the recently completed training camp for potential players of the national U-19 cricket team were also held during this time.

While the High Performance Department conducted cricket activities in the country, it also contributed to increasing employment opportunities, claimed the PCB. The cricketers who played throughout the season earned between Rs2.5 million and Rs3.8 million. This amount was earned in the form of daily allowance, match fee and contract of the players.

Business in the sports goods, clothing, hotel and travel industries also gained momentum. In the hotel industry alone, the PCB used 23,316 beds in seven expensive hotel rooms for its players and match officials during the five-month-long domestic season.

Mani said that under a strategic marketing plan, the PCB broadcast 55 matches of the domestic season live.

Mani said that due to the successful conduct of this season, the PCB is now close to agreements with the principal sponsors of six cricket associations. He said that all the proceeds from these agreements would be spent on cricket.

He added that this season not only provided an opportunity for young players to showcase their talents but also created employment opportunities for many players.