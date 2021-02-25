Sharjeel’s fiery century propels Kings to 196-3

KARACHI: Sharjeel Khan (105) and Babar Azam (62) shared a record opening stand to enable holders Karachi Kings to set a 197-run target for former two-time champions Islamabad United in their second round fixture of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

After being invited to bat, both the openers put to swords the United’s bowlers and shared 176 runs for the first wicket partnership which came off 112 balls. This is the highest opening stand in the PSL history.

In the beginning, Babar looked prolific and managed a few classical drives but Sherjeel looked a bit uneasy. In the power-play only 33 runs came and it seemed that Kings would not be able to pile up an imposing total on the board.

But as the time progressed Sharjeel caught momentum and was on song in the middle of the innings. He hammered leggie Shadab Khan for four successive sixes in the ninth over of the innings which fetched 25 runs.

The left-hander reached his fifty off 32 balls and his 100 off 55 deliveries. He hit Faheem Ashraf for a glorious straight six to reach the first hundred of this season and his overall second in PSL history.

Sharjeel hit eight sixes and nine fours in his 59-ball knock. He also equalled his personal best sixes tally in the PSL.

Islamabad United eventually broke the partnership in the 19th over when Babar Azam got run out after being dropped by Alex Hales on the boundary rope off the bowling of Hasan Ali.

Babar, whose fifty came off 38 balls, hammered six fours and one six from 54 balls.

Off the next ball Hasan Ali had Sharjeel leg before in a successful review appeal.

Mohammad Nabi was dismissed by Hussain Talat off the final ball of the innings. Nabi hit one six in his five-ball seven.

Daniel Christian remained not out on five-ball 12, striking two fours as Kings scored 196-3 in the allotted 20 overs.

Hasan Ali had figures of 1-36 in 4 and Hussain Talat 1-25 in 2.

Shadab remained the most expensive bowler, conceding 32 runs in two overs. Zafar Gohar gave away 22 in two. Both teams took the field without making any change to their line-up.