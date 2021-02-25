PSL producing great talent, says Nabi

KARACHI: Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has said that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a major platform for grooming young talent.

“The PSL is producing good players and the league is growing every year,” said Nabi. “When you produce good home talent the league goes up and I am sure that will definitely help,” said Nabi.

The 36-year-old Afghanistan all-rounder is representing defending champions Karachi Kings this year after a stint with Quetta Gladiators in the inaugural edition in 2016.

Nabi said he enjoyed his first outing with the Gladiators. “I played for Quetta Gladiators in the inaugural event. There were some good performances and I enjoyed that event. It is my second stint and representing the defending champions is a great honour,” Nabi said.

“This is a champion team and I wish to make them champions again. I am in Karachi after 12 years. I played for Pakistan Customs for two years in 2008 and 2009 so I have good memories of the city,” he said.

Nabi recalled meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan in November last year when he visited Kabul.

“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan was exciting,” recalls Nabi. “We had lunch and a photo-shoot with him. We asked him to give us a series with Pakistan and he has promised a series. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” he said.

Nabi said Afghanistan will pull off surprises in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.

“We are preparing well and our best T20 players are available,” said Nabi. “Some are playing T20 leagues the world over. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and I are all playing and we will do well this time,” he said.

Nabi reckons cricket has become the number one sport back home and said the younger generation was attracted to the sport. “Cricket is now our number one sport and in the last 20 years, it has grown by leaps and bounds. The younger generation is motivated. Cricket is a game which brings a smile to the faces of people of our country.

“Our players are doing well at U16, U19 level and all the youngsters coming to the national team are doing well. “Cricket will grow further in Afghanistan.”