Omar Khalid aces last hole to win Col Jamil Memorial Golf

KARACHI: National amateur champion Omar Khalid won the Col Jamil Khan Memorial Golf Tournament in dramatic fashion after recoding a hole-in-one on the last hole here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club.

Omar aced the par-3 third hole – his last hole of the event — with a perfect shot, finishing the tournament with a card of 74 to win the amateurs (gross) title. Saad Habib was runner-up followed by Abdul Rehman Badar. Hamza Zahid Khan won in the net category ahead of Taimur Ali Khan and Jawad Amjad.

The steady Azhar Abbas won the seniors (gross) title ahead of Qazi Amir Hussain and Col Zahid Iqbal.

In the ladies category, Humera Khalid won the gross title while Ayesha Kashif won the net trophy.

In the juniors’ category, Jameeluddin Khan won the gross honours while Amar Khalid claimed the net title.

Col Shahid Mahboob won the veterans (gross) title while Brig Junaid Anis claimed on the net trophy.

In the masters’ category Muneebul Bari won the gross title while Arham Khan was the winner of the net title.

Lt Gen (retd) Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), was the chief guest at the well-attended prize distribution ceremony of the tournament.

He hailed Imran Jamil for hosting another successful edition of the tournament, which is held in memory of his late father Col Jamil Khan, who was an avid golfer and was regarded as a father figure among Karachi’s golfing community.

At the occasion, Gen Hilal spoke about several new policies of the PGF which have heaped positive results for Pakistan golf. He said the introduction of the Jinnah Development Tour for second tier professionals has turned out to be a welcome step. He said that PGF’s decision to allow only pure amateurs to play in amateur tournaments has given rise to some really talented golfers like the 16-year-old Omar Khalid.

“We have players like the young Omar Khalid who have really come up in recent times and that’s because we are not allowing professionals to compete in amateur events,” he said.

Administrator DHA Brig Rai Asim Mustafa also gave away some of the prizes. Also present at the occasion were Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Imran Jamil, family members of late Col Jamil, and master of ceremony Col Azhar Naeem.