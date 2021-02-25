Power tariff hike slammed

LAHORE: Pakistan has so much economic potential to unleash and strategic policymaking can help the country resurface on the global business map, a statement quoted an official said on Wednesday.

Raja Muhammad Anwer, vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said that this is the only sector, which when given subsidies and is facilitated, repays the country by all economic means.

The government should focus on ease of doing business, as Prime Minister Imran Khan had always focused on it, he added.

Just like the rest of the world, the global pandemic hit us hard. Since we had no backups, this economic crunch has been the toughest of all. Pakistan is not in a condition to afford any policy failures on the part of the government, Anwer said.