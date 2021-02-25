Telenor partners with Spotify

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan has become one of the first telcos to launch Spotify Premium in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through this collaboration, Telenor Pakistan customers will be able to subscribe to Spotify Premium through their Telenor mobile balance and enjoy unlimited #MoreSeZyadaEntertainment, it added.

This collaboration will enable Telenor Pakistan’s 47 million customers to access Spotify’s over 70 million tracks and over four billion playlists from around the world.

Users may also enjoy personalised music recommendations and discover new music.

The premium version offers ad-free music listening and allows access to many personalisation features such as

the ability to curate specialised playlists and browse through a wide catalogue of local and international songs, it said.