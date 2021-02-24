Haleem Adil’s bail plea sent to ATC

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism courts’ administrative judge on Tuesday tasked a trial court with the disposal of bail plea moved by the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who was arrested after violence erupted in Malir during the by-polls on February 16.

Police had detained Sheikh, who is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, along with his five accomplices in four criminal cases pertaining to allegedly resorting to violence, hindering electoral process in provincial constituency PS-88, obstructing and attacking officials during demolition of his illegal farmhouse.

The administrative judge transferred Sheikh’s application seeking post-arrest bail to the ATC-XVI, ordering the trial court judge to decide the matter at the earliest. The ATC is likely to hear arguments from defence and prosecution on the application on Wednesday (today).

The PTI leader had contended in his plea that he was innocent and falsely implicated in the cases on the whims of Sindh government. He said that he was being subjected to political victimization for pointing out the corruption and malpractices of the provincial government.

Meanwhile, police presented another suspect, Ghulam Mustafa, in the court on the expiry of his physical remand in the polling day violence case. The investigation officer sought an extension in the remand.

However, the administrative judge sent the suspect to prison in judicial custody and ordered his reproduction on February 25.