CM Usman Buzdar, ministers review strategy for Senate election

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting of ministers, advisers and special assistants to discuss the Senate election and review a strategy for the success of the PTI and PML-Q candidates.

The participants presented different proposals. The CM stated the parliamentarians' groups which would be constituted for the success of government alliance candidates will remain in contact with their candidates. “I will also remain in contact with all the groups and candidates,” he added.

The coordination will yield the best results, the chief minister said. The PTI will emerge as a majority party in the Senate election and opposition will face defeat at every front. The opposition's narrative has been exposed as negative politics has no worth before the politics of public service, he said.