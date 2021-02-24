CM Usman Buzdar lauds LWMC chief after PM rejects his resignation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday appreciated the services of Amjed Ali Noon, Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman who resigned a couple of days ago in protest against 'political interference', but was directed by the prime minister to continue in his office.

"You have made extensive efforts to improve the cleanliness system and restored the lost credibility of the company," the CM said in the meeting with Noon. The CM said new contract has saved precious reserves by decreasing the expenditure of garbage removal.

Punjab government had to face another embarrassing situation after Prime Minister had turned down the resignation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Amjed Ali Noon who resigned a couple of days ago in protest against 'political interference'.

Interestingly, the CM met the chairman just a day after he (Amjed Ali) called on PM Imran Khan. Before that, despite requests, he was unable to meet the CM to convey his concerns to him about the LWMC.

Noon submitted his resignation to the CM on Saturday and mentioned that he was unable to apprise him in person about the issues of the company.

The LWMC chairman alleged that a minister was responsible for interfering in the company's affairs.

In the letter addressed to the CM, he said, "In the near future, I am foreseeing corruption, dishonesty, conspiracies and filth in the organisation of which I do not want to be a part." He said in the letter that some people were eager to dole out a Rs110 billion contract and come up with new plans of corruption every day.

He said that he thwarted corrupt elements, but when there are disputes between the higher authorities, which are on the part of the CM Secretariat and the minister, it is better for the chairman to resign.

However, after the meeting with the PM, he was asked to continue, and the next day CM had a meeting with Noon and 'appreciated' his services for LWMC.

Later, when contacted on the issue, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told The News that the PM was answerable to the nation and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was answerable to the PM, adding anything that was against the ideology of PTI couldn't be tolerated.