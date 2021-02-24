Senate election: Gilani contacts Mengal, likely to meet Shahbaz in jail today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has started to make contacts with allied parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as his election campaign for the upcoming Senate election.

Yusuf Raza Gilani also scheduled to hold meeting with the PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in jail today (Wednesday).

While on Tuesday, Gilani held the telephonic contact with the chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who was currently in Dubai, and discussed the current political situation of the country and consultation on the upcoming Senate elections. Gilani, who is joint candidate of PDM, invited him on the dinner he is hosting for the parliamentarians and heads of the PDM on March 2 in Islamabad. It is to be mentioned here that Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had already held the meeting with the PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday to discuss the upcoming Senate elections.