Wed Feb 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Terrorist involved in killing 4 women aid workers killed

Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist commander involved in killing of four female aid workers in North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, on confirmation of presence of terrorists. During exchange of fire, terrorist commander Hassan alias Sajna of TTP Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was killed.

The ISPR said Hassan alias Sajna was involved in killing of four women aid workers on Monday in Mir Ali. The killed terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians including improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, kidnapping for ransom, target killings, extortion and also in recruiting terrorists. A cache of arms and weapons was also recovered during the operation. Area sanitisation was carried out by the security forces.

