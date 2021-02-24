South Punjab delegation of powers notified

MULTAN: The Punjab government has amended the Rules of Business 2011 and notified the transfer of powers from Lahore to the South Punjab Administrative Secretariat in letter and spirit, authorizing hiring and firing powers to the SPAS, The News has learnt.

The South Punjab Housing Department has received the amended Rules of Business notification, which delegated at least 52 powers to the South Punjab Secretary Housing. The notification has authorized the Housing and Urban Planning Department for transfers and postings up to grade 18 officials. The South Punjab will prepare the Annual Development Programme for 2021-2022. Talking to The News here on Tuesday, South Punjab Secretary Housing Liaquat Ali Chatha said the Punjab government has transferred powers to the Housing, Development and Public Health Engineering under the Rules of Business 2011. A formal notification has been issued in this regard, he said, adding that the transfer of powers is a proof of the functioning of the South Punjab Secretariat. He assured the provision of all basic facilities to people of the region.

Chatha said the secretary Housing has been entrusted with all the matters of posting and transfer from grade one to eighteen, summaries and rehabilitation and demotion and appointment of employees. In addition, the secretary Housing will serve as the administrative secretary for all subsidiaries. He said that this year’s report of all annual development schemes will be prepared in the South Punjab Secretariat. The journey of a new era of development in the region will begin. The sewerage and clean water problems of South Punjab will be solved on a priority basis.

The notification has authorized the South Punjab secretary housing as the appointing authority form 1-16 grades, recruitment for vacant posts, processing of deputation cases, suspension, initiation of disciplinary action cases, nomination for mandatory trainings, fellowships, fully-funded scholarships, suspension of employees, termination/extension of contractual appointments, allocation of departmental business to various wings, sections and branches through standing orders, to review delegation of powers to various officers, determining manners of disposal of cases, whole financial powers, purchase powers, suspension of employees, full powers in respect of posts in BS-1 to BS-16 in terms of Rule 6 of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment 8, Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, full powers (BS-1 to 16), subject to the government policy, full powers in terms of prevalent law/rules, full powers to be exercised in consultation with administrative departments, full powers (BS-1 to 16 in terms of prevalent law, termination/extension of contractual appointments, allocation of departmental business to various wings, sections and branches through standing orders, to review delegation of powers to various officers, determining manner of disposal of cases, power to appoint an employee in an officiating capacity or substantively at two or more posts at one lime, power to declare an employee’s HQ, power to define limits of an employee’s sphere of duly, full powers with the South Punjab, issuance of directions to line departments other than policy instructions, etc.