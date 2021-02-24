Dr Faisal says Sinopharm vaccine has no adverse impact

ISLAMABAD: Dr Faisal Sultan, who is Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health being the first high profile receiver of first dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, has reported that medicine has no adverse impact on his physique and he was working in his office since morning on Tuesday after more than 24 hours of the injection.

With his presence and working in office on the second day of administering of vaccine, Dr Faisal Sultan brushed aside the impression about the vaccine’s any negative impact on the health as he offered personal example for the vaccination. The health experts have expressed hope that the campaign by certain elements on social media to create misunderstanding about the vaccine must now die down after top health adviser’s vaccination.

The doctor claimed immediate after vaccination through social media that “got my 1st dose of vaccine (Sinopharm) feeling fine. If you are a health professional (below 60 years of age), please get vaccinated now. Protect yourself and others.” In a tweet, he outlined how healthcare workers over the age of 60 can get vaccinated next month. "If you are a healthcare worker and over the age of 60, please send your CNIC to 1166 and you will be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, inshallah."

In the meanwhile, sources told media that Pakistan to get 5.6 million coronavirus vaccines doses in March. Around 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March 2021. Out of these, 2.8 million doses of Gavi/COVAX are expected to reach by the first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March.

The sources said that the country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) under the national vaccination strategy so far which is being implemented simultaneously across the country. As many as 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by the end of June 2021, which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive, said the NCOC.

However, the registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers in 1166 to get themselves registered for the vaccine. The registration of general healthcare workers has also started.