Broadsheet payment to Sharifs: Shahzad Akbar, Maryam trade barbs

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Tuesday traded barbs following Broadsheet LLC's payment of Rs4.5 million to the Sharif family. Broadsheet LLC — hired by the government to recover money and assets from the Sharif family — ended up making a payment of around Rs4.5 million to Sharifs in the lawsuit before the London High Court, according to legal evidence. Meanwhile, responding to Maryam, Akbar said the company, in accordance with the law, had to pay the amount as they had lost the case. However, this "does not cleanse the sins, crimes and Calibri font idiocy on your part", he said, adding: "You have still not, to this date, provided the money trail for your [London] flats."

Maryam tweeted that Broadsheet had paid Rs4.5 million to Sharif family lawyers, which was a slap in the face of the ‘selected’ government.

She said in the game of lies and deception, one had to give and take in the same way.

“They falsely accused Sharif family and in response got justice from Almighty Allah.”

“Broadsheet tried to attach London flats and then ran away from the court due to which it had to pay Rs4.5 million to Sharif family lawyers,” she said, adding, “The accountability of those who were using the public money for their personal war will be done soon”.

She said all the facts were now before the people. She maintained that Nawaz Sharif had again given a humiliating defeat to the enemies.

“Nawaz Sharif has left his case to Allah Almighty and finally he got justice,” she said, concluding that Imran and his followers will also have to pay fines out of their personal pockets and not from the treasury.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, she said Pervez Rashid was not the name of an individual, but the name of a bright symbol of an ideology and democracy.

“He is one of the assets of the party,” she said.

Reacting to the rejection of Pervez Rashid's appeal, Maryam said Pervez Rashid would continue to be a trusted ally of Nawaz being a veteran soldier of democracy.