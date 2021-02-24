Thousands protest in Georgia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TBILISI: Thousands of anti-government protesters rallied in Georgia on Tuesday after the arrest of an opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that erupted after disputed elections last year. Hundreds of riot police used tear gas against Nika Melia’s supporters who were camped out at his United National Movement party,s headquarters in the capital Tbilisi before he was arrested in an overnight police raid and placed in pre-trial detention.