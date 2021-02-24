Indian climate activist wins bail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: An Indian climate change activist was granted bail on Tuesday 10 days after being arrested for allegedly creating a “toolkit” to help the country’s farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg. The arrest of 22-year-old Disha Ravi on charges of sedition -- which can carry a sentence of life imprisonment -- sparked fierce criticism from activists and India’s opposition politicians.