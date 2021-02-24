close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
AFP
February 24, 2021

EasyJet bookings soar

World

AFP
February 24, 2021

LONDON: EasyJet shares rallied on Tuesday on rocketing flight bookings for the British airline, boosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson,s plan to ease England,s coronavirus lockdown. Bookings had soared by 337 percent by late on Monday compared with a week earlier, EasyJet said in a statement issued after Johnson,s announcement.

