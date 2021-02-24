EasyJet bookings soar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: EasyJet shares rallied on Tuesday on rocketing flight bookings for the British airline, boosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson,s plan to ease England,s coronavirus lockdown. Bookings had soared by 337 percent by late on Monday compared with a week earlier, EasyJet said in a statement issued after Johnson,s announcement.