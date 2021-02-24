Ex-Serbian mayor convicted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BELGRADE: A court in Serbia on Tuesday sentenced a former mayor to more than four years in prison for ordering an arson attack on the home of a journalist who was investigating corruption. The verdict is a rare case of justice delivered for journalists who have faced violence and threats in the Balkan state, where press freedoms are withering.