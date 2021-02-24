Algerian students hold anti-government protests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Algiers: Dozens of Algerian students defied police Tuesday to demonstrate in the capital Algiers, a day after major protests for the second anniversary of mass anti-government rallies. The “Hirak” protest movement forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, and before the protests were stalled amid Covid-19 restrictions last year, marches were held every Tuesday. A mass rally in Algiers was held on Monday to mark the protests that kicked off on February 22, 2019, to oppose Bouteflika,s bid for a fifth term.