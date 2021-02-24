close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
AFP
February 24, 2021

Algerian students hold anti-government protests

World

AFP
February 24, 2021

Algiers: Dozens of Algerian students defied police Tuesday to demonstrate in the capital Algiers, a day after major protests for the second anniversary of mass anti-government rallies. The “Hirak” protest movement forced longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019, and before the protests were stalled amid Covid-19 restrictions last year, marches were held every Tuesday. A mass rally in Algiers was held on Monday to mark the protests that kicked off on February 22, 2019, to oppose Bouteflika,s bid for a fifth term.

