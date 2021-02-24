29 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 29 corona patients died and 529 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Tuesday, the toll of fatalities reached 5,237, while confirmed cases reached 168,403 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 12,157 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,213,101 in the province.

After 5,237 fatalities and recovery of a total of 155,948 patients, including 316 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 7,218 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.