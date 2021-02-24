Jail trial of motorway gang rape accused starts today

LAHORE:The jail trial of motorway gang rape accused will start today in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Earlier, it was requested by the prosecution to the anti-terrorism court to hold the jail trial. It has been learnt that the authority concerned has accepted the prosecution’s plea and the trial would take place in the jail commencing from today.

Previously, chaallan of the case was submitted by the prosecution comprising two hundred pages and prosecution had nominated 50 witnesses.

In the challan, police stated that accused Shafqat confessed to his crime and recorded his confessional statement under 164 CrPC before the court of Judicial Magistrate Rehman Ilahi. It was said that Abid, the prime suspect, also confessed to his crime and recorded his statement before the investigation officer under 161 CrPC.

It was stated that the DNA of both accused was matched with the DNA found on the body of the victim. Moreover, the investigation started after the police got the lead of DNA match from Fort Abbas 2013 rape case. The challan said that Abid Malhi raped the woman twice. Police also made recovery of the cell phones of both accused.