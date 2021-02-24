Minor girl knocked dead by speeding vehicle

A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar near Gul Chowk on Tuesday. The Gulistan-e-Jauhar police said the victim was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed her. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she was identified as nine-year-old Sadia, daughter of Ghulam Yasin.

A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. Deaths on roads in Karachi are on the rise, with speeding vehicles claims several lives almost on a daily basis. Two horrific accidents — one that occurred in the wee hours of Monday and another at night — left a total of six people dead and three injured in the city.

Four friends were killed on University Road after their car rammed into a pedestrian bridge, while two people were killed and three others injured in a multiple vehicle collision after a water tanker’s brakes apparently failed.

Four young friends lost their lives after their speeding car overturned on University Road. The tragic accident took place during the night between Sunday and Monday within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station.

Police said the accident occurred as the driver of the car could not control the vehicle due to high speed and rammed into a pedestrian bridge in a bid to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.