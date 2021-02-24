Gordon McQueen diagnosed with dementia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former Scotland, Manchester United and Leeds defender Gordon McQueen has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, his family have confirmed. A statement released by his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna and son Edward to the PA news agency read: “In January, Gordon McQueen, our dad, was formally diagnosed with vascular dementia. “As a family we felt it was important to let people know, particularly if raising awareness can help others in similar situations. Whilst as a family we’ve found it hard to come to terms with the changes in dad, he has no regrets about his career and has lived life to the full.”