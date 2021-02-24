Good to be in Pakistan after 15 years, says Chris Gayle

ISLAMABAD: West Indies batsman Chris Gayle believes playing cricket was a blessing during a time when the Covid-19 has brought the world to a standstill, saying it is good to be in Pakistan after 15 years.

Gayle was in Pakistan after a long gap of 15 years to feature in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6, said a news release issued here.

“I am glad to be playing cricket at this particular time,” Gayle, who is the only player to smash more than a thousand sixes in T20 cricket, said.

“Playing during this particular time is a blessing. Hopefully, things can get better in the future. When you look at what’s happening in the world there are no fans in the stadiums and people have to watch cricket on television. It is something people and players look back and say we have to appreciate times when we actually had good things and not take them for granted.”

He added: “Things are tough with the world in pause. We must not take life for granted when things can open. We’re going to try to live the best life and live it to the fullest, spend more time with family and friends and reach out to the people a lot more.”

Gayle said people were actually at a distance from their families and friends and when all this happened around the world, it brought them closer.

Gayle hoped cricket would start again at its fullest. “I am sure players are still hungry for it. It is our livelihood, it is our job, our earning and that is what we know.”On touring Pakistan for the first time since being part of the West Indies team on their 2006 tour, Gayle acknowledges it’s pleasing to tour the country.“It’s good to be in Pakistan after 15 years,” said Gayle, who will leave shortly to feature in the West Indies’ T20 against Sri Lanka back home.