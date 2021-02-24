Safety first

United Airlines has grounded 24 of its Boeing 777 aircraft after the engine of one plane caught fire during a flight. It has taken this decision to carry out the thorough inspection of its planes to avoid any untoward incident.

The airline wants to ensure the safety of its passengers. Has Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) made similar arrangements as it recently witnessed a tragic incident where a Karachi-bound plane crashed resulting in the deaths of more than 90 people?

Asad A Khan

London