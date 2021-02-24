Two die in six-car crash in Worcestershire

LONDON: Two people have died and two more were taken to hospital after a six-car crash in Worcestershire.

West Mercia Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Wythall, Bromsgrove, just after 4.40pm on Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene on the A435 between junction 2 for the M42 and the roundabout at Becketts Farm.

Multiple resources were sent to the scene, including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, the West Midlands CARE Team, three land ambulances and several paramedic officers.

WMAS said a man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham on blue lights to be treated for serious injuries. Another man was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to the same hospital. A fifth patient was discharged at the scene, WMAS said.

Sergeant Leon Westwood said: “The collision happened when a black Honda Civic travelling south on the A435 towards the M42 was involved in a collision near to the petrol station, resulting in it crossing the central reservation into oncoming traffic on the northbound carriageway.

“Sadly, both occupants of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with their families at this terribly sad time. A number of paramedics attended as well as the air ambulance and one other member of the public travelling north is in a stable condition in hospital having suffered serious injuries.”