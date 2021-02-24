Shops, halls sealed in Lahore over coronavirus SOPs violations

LAHORE: The Lahore city administration on Tuesday sealed 23 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs80,000 fine for the violations of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir, they sealed six shops in Cantt area and imposed Rs70,000 fine for overcharging, and Rs10,000 for SOPs violation.

Similarly AC City sealed three shops and two restaurants, while AC Shalimar sealed seven shops for SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles, issued warnings to transporters and directed the drivers for strictly following coronavirus SOPs.

Meanwhile, the country reported 41 deaths owing to coronavirus taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 12,658 on Tuesday, while 1,050 more people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours surging the number of cases to 573,384.

Among the 41 deaths, 38 patients were under treatment in hospitals and three were in quarantines or homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Thirteen people were on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas i.e. Multan, 27 per cent; Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 33 per cent; Peshawar, 24 per cent; and Lahore, 39 per cent.

Around 250 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Around 536,243 patients, including 752 during the last 24 hours, have recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 573,384 cases have been detected in the country. Sindh has 256,445 cases; Punjab, 168,348; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 71,146; Balochistan, 18,993; ICT, 43,623; AJK, 9,878; and GB, 4,951.

A total of 8,752,533 corona tests, including 33,978 during the last 24 hours, have been conducted, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 2,069 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, while 1,616 were in critical condition.