Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to boost ties through enhanced connectivity

COLOMBO: Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, and culture through enhanced connectivity on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to the island nation.

“My visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relationship [with Sri Lanka], especially trade and economic ties through enhanced connectivity…,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said while addressing a joint press conference with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa here after holding one-on-one and delegation level talks.

Khan said since Pakistan is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative through its flagship China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Sri Lanka could benefit from it through enhanced connectivity up to the Central Asian states.

The Prime Minister, who is in Sri Lanka on a two-day visit, said he had asked his delegation to find ways and means to enhance trade and economic relations between the two countries through increased connectivity.

Khan said with Pakistan having faced the worst kind of terrorism for 10 years which took the lives of over 70,000 and Sri Lanka also facing the menace for 30 years, the two countries shared a common problem. He mentioned the role played by Pakistan in addressing the problem of terrorism in Sri Lanka that was hindering its progress and development.

The Prime Minister said with 10 years of terrorism, there hardly came any investment in Pakistan and Sri Lanka also faced similar problems. Now Pakistan and Sri Lanka, like other countries of world, are facing the coronavirus situation, he added.

Khan said during the talks, the two sides discussed how the poor and developing countries could get debt relief from the developed world as well as the international financial institutions.

Coming back to bilateral relations, Khan said Pakistan, having various heritage sites, is home to ancient civilisations of Gandhara and Buddhism. The country’s biggest Buddha had recently been found, he added.

The Prime Minister, who extended an invitation to his Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Pakistan, also called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in the field of cultural tourism. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the media persons that they discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest, besides ways and means to strengthen bilateral ties.

He said during the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, investment, science and technology, education and culture.

Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart on the occasion also witnessed the signing of five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, science and technology, and industrial technology.