Highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day after January 10

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking death toll from ICT to 493 while no death due to the illness has been reported from Rawalpindi district from where as many as 623 patients have already lost their lives due to the disease.

It is however important that the highest number of patients have been tested positive from ICT and Rawalpindi in a day after January 10 this year. As many as 184 new patients have been reported from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally from the region to 56,550.

It is worth mentioning here that both the number of active cases and number of patients being tested positive from the region are continuously on the rise for the last two weeks and according to many health experts, it is linked with reopening of educational institutions in the region. Educational institutions at all levels started operations in the beginning of February.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 138 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking tally to 43,623 of which 4,1451 have recovered. After addition of 49 more active cases, the number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 1,679 on Tuesday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 46 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 12,927 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 12,035 patients have recovered from the illness according to the district health office Rawalpindi.

After addition of 36 active cases to the existing pool in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours, the number has jumped to 269 on Tuesday of which 47 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 222 have been in home isolation.