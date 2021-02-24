Sri Lanka’s Tharanga retires from international cricket

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s former opening batsman Upul Tharanga on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket after a 15-year career.

Tharanga, 36, has played 31 Tests, 235 one-day internationals and 26 Twenty20 matches.

“I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my international cricket career,” he said on Twitter. His last Test appearance was in August 2017 against India at Pallekele where he scored 12 runs in a match Sri Lanka lost by an innings and 171 runs.