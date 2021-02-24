Dar unavailable for PSL matches from Feb 25 to March 14

KARACHI: The ICC elite panel umpire Aleem Dar will not be available for the PSL matches from February 25 to March 14 due to his international commitment.

He will supervise the Test matches between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in the UAE. The first Test will be held from March 2 at Abu Dhabi and the second from March 10 also at the same venue.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Aleem Dar will be available for PSL February 23 and February 24 matches.

For March 12, 13, 14, and 15 matches Aleem Dar will be replaced by Zameer Haider, Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob.