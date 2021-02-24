close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

Rashid unavailable for remaining PSL matches

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 24, 2021

KARACHI: Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan will not be available for Lahore Qalandars in the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Rashid was scheduled to leave on Tuesday to join Afghanistan team which will play two-match Test series and three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe which will start with the first Test at Abu Dhabi on March 2.

Latest News

More From Sports