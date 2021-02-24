Rashid unavailable for remaining PSL matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan will not be available for Lahore Qalandars in the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.
Rashid was scheduled to leave on Tuesday to join Afghanistan team which will play two-match Test series and three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe which will start with the first Test at Abu Dhabi on March 2.