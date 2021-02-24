Gayle confident Gladiators will bounce back

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle has said that although his side has a poor start to the HBL PSL 2021 but hopes the brigade will bounce back.

“Yes, start is bad, two defeats, but it’s an early stage of the tournament. Hopefully we can pick ourselves up and will rebound,” Gayle said after Quetta lost their second successive game when they were overwhelmed by Lahore Qalandars by nine wickets here at the National Stadium on Monday night.

“Teams batting second always have more winning chances but we don’t think like that and would be positive. Yes, we are two down and will be back,” Gayle was quick to add.

He was happy that he was among the runs in the first two games.

“It’s good to be among the runs. In the first game I got some runs,” Gayle said.

Gayle hit 68 on Monday and together with skipper Sarfarz Ahmad they put on 101 for the third wicket stand to pave way for a big total.

“I wanted to bat a bit deeper. I got chances here and there but that really does not count in cricket. It was a difficult wicket to bat earlier on. It was very slow. They (Lahore) bowled extremely well. We have to give them credit,” Gayle said.

“We (me and Sarfraz) did a fantastic job to build a partnership and eventually we wanted 20 extra runs in the back-in,” he said.

But Gayle left for the West Indies on Tuesday due to national duty and would be available for the Lahore leg.

“I wanted to play full PSL but that’s the reason I actually put my name off,” Gayle said. “I wanted to come and dominate the PSL. I wanted to give fans something to cheer about. After two games unfortunately I have to leave for international duty. You know Lahore is there and that is the second stage and still a lot of cricket to play. I am looking forward to actually Lahore as well,” Gayle said.

Gayle said that fans put energy in players.

“I would love that buzz as it’s fantastic to see a full house. When fans chant your name it gives you energy and boosts the winning spirit. Hopefully we can get to that stage when we will have a full house,” said Gayle.