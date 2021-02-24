Remounts, Barry's win Punjab Polo openers

LAHORE: Remounts and Barry's while putting on display of some exceptional polo won their opening day matches of Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Ignacio Negri guided Remounts to 10-4 1/2 in the inaugural match of the tournament. Ignacio was top scorer from the winning side with fabulous four goals while his teammates Vieri Antinori hammered a hat-trick, Bilal Haye a brace and Imran Shahid one goal. From Colony/FG Polo, Francisco Bensadon thrashed in three goals while Naveed Sheikh struck one.

The heroics of Santiago Gomes Romero helped Barry's beat Newage/Jubilee Life by 9-6. Santiago fired in fantastic five goals while Ernesto Trotz converted a hat-trick and Hamza Mawaz Khan one goal. From Newage/Jubilee Life, the major contribution came from Salvador Jauretche who cracked a quartet while Salvador Ulloa and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal apiece, but their efforts proved useless for their side in the end.