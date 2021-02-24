Misbah to work on technique of out-of-form players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has deputed head coach Misbah-ul-Haq at the National High Performance Centre to work on the technique of out-of-form players.

Misbah along with NHPC batting coach Mohammad Yousuf have started work on these out-of-form players.

To start with, Misbah and Yousuf are helping Test players Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas and Abid Ali overcome flaws in their batting and come out from out of form.

Yousuf informed that they have been called to the NHPC for bringing stability in their batting and correction of their basics skills.