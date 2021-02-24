ICMA re-elects Awan as president

KARACHI: Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA Pakistan) has announced the election of Zia ul Mustafa Awan, FCMA as the President for the period of 2021-2023.

Zia remained the President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for the year 2020.

He is currently the Chairman of Governmental and Public Sector Accounting Enterprises Committee of South Asian Federation of Accountants and a member of Public Sector Financial Management Committee (PSFMC) of Confederation of Asia and Pacific Accountants.

He also has experience and exposure of being a Member of Board of Directors of ZaraiTaraqiati Bank Limited, Ignite National Technology Fund and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance.

Awan won FPCCI’s Excellence Award for outstanding services in education, training and development twice. He believes that in 2021-2023, the progress would continue and the institute would achieve new heights of success.

ICMA also announced the appointment of Shehzad Ahmed Malik as the Vice President, Shaham Ahmed as the Honorary Secretary and Ather Saleem as the Honorary Treasurer of the Institute. Other Members of the National Council for the years 2021-2023 include

Anis-Ur-Rehman, Khawaja Ehrar Ul Hassan, Khalid Mehmood, and Awais Yasin. In addition, the government of Pakistan has nominated following on National Council for the years 2021-2023: Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, Additional Secretary Corporate Finance, Finance Division; Jameel Ahmad, FCMA, Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Sumaira K Aslam, Chief Financial Analyst, Finance Division; and Muhammad Kamran Shahzad, Deputy Chief Cost Accounts Officer, Finance Division.