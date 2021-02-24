close
Wed Feb 24, 2021
February 24, 2021

Gold rates fall Rs50/tola

Business

February 24, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs50/tola to Rs110,700/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs43 to Rs94,907, it added.

However, in the international market bullion rates increased $9 to $1,807/ounce.

Likewise, silver rates rose Rs10 to Rs1,410/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs8.57 to Rs1,208.84, it added.

