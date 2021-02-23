MQM-P finalises Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb for polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday finalised its candidates from Sindh for the upcoming Senate elections to be held on March 3. The party’s Rabita Committee meeting decided to field former MPA Faisal Sabzwari from Sindh on general seat, while Khalida Ateeb will be the candidate of MQM-P on a reserved seat for women.

Sabzwari is the party’s central leader and served as a provincial minister. Ateeb is the party’s senior member and also took part in the general election from PS-87 (District Malir) on general seats. Also, on Monday, the Election Tribunal disqualified MQM-P leader Rauf Siddiqui from contesting the Senate elections on a general seat.