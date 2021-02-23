Pakistan wants durable peace in Afghanistan: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Monday in a meeting with Mutlaq Bin Majed Al- Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, discussed bilateral relations and ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid praised the efforts of Qatar for peace in Afghanistan and said Pakistan aspires durable peace in Afghanistan. He said the Qatari government played a commendable role in hosting peace talks for Afghanistan. He said security condition improved in the region wit joint efforts of Pakistan, Qatar and Afghanistan. He said the talks process must continue without any interruption.

The Qatari special envoy, said peace in Afghanistan is vital for development of the region. He said Pakistan offered countless sacrifices for peace in the region.