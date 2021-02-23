Qatar’s special envoy calls on Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here.

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was also present. Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail.

The COAS reiterated that both countries shared a great history, cordial relations and deep-rooted sprit of brotherhood, which had transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.