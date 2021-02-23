Rs 23,189m corruption reference filed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The NAB team, Sukkur, after completing its investigation into irregularities in food procurement in Ghotki, has filed a corruption reference of Rs23,189 million in the accountability court here on Monday. Nine accused were nominated in the reference, including Deputy Director Food Anees-ur-Rehman, Ashok Kumar, Giachand, Rahul, Ajeet Kumar, Kanya Lal, owner of flour mill Abdul Rasheed and Faraz Ahmed.