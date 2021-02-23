close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Rs 23,189m corruption reference filed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

SUKKUR: The NAB team, Sukkur, after completing its investigation into irregularities in food procurement in Ghotki, has filed a corruption reference of Rs23,189 million in the accountability court here on Monday. Nine accused were nominated in the reference, including Deputy Director Food Anees-ur-Rehman, Ashok Kumar, Giachand, Rahul, Ajeet Kumar, Kanya Lal, owner of flour mill Abdul Rasheed and Faraz Ahmed.

Latest News

More From Pakistan