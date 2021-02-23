Punjab Assembly meets today

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly chambers on Tuesday (today) at 2 pm. The 28th session of the 17th Assembly has been requisitioned by the opposition. According to the gazette notification, issued by the Assembly Secretariat here on Monday, the session was convened on a requisition by the opposition MPA Khalil Tahir Sandhu and submitted to Secretary PA Muhammad Khan Bhatti. The session is expected to be chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.