Tue Feb 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Parliament represents people’s aspirations: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Parliament represented the aspirations of the people and the government strongly believed in strengthening the legislature. He observed this during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on the Prime Minister here Monday, says a PM House statement.

