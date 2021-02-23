Parliament represents people’s aspirations: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Parliament represented the aspirations of the people and the government strongly believed in strengthening the legislature. He observed this during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who called on the Prime Minister here Monday, says a PM House statement.