Corona kills 16 countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of active COVID-19 cases was recorded 24,226 with 1,160 more people testing positive and 1,384 recovering during 24 hours. Sixteen patients died during 24 hours out of which 14 were under treatment in hospital and two in their respective quarantines and homes on Sunday, according to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 27 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 39 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 35 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 23 percent. Around 247 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Around 32,313 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 11,040 in Sindh, 10,310 in Punjab, 6,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,150 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 386 in Balochistan, 508 in GB, and 646 in AJK. Around 535,491 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.