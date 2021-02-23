Rs 23.189m corruption reference filed

SUKKUR: The NAB team, Sukkur, after completing its investigation into irregularities in food procurement in Ghotki, has filed a corruption reference of Rs23.189 million in the accountability court here on Monday. Nine accused were nominated in the reference, including Deputy Director Food Anees-ur-Rehman, Ashok Kumar, Giachand, Rahul, Ajeet Kumar, Kanya Lal, owner of flour mill Abdul Rasheed and Faraz Ahmed.