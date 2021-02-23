Sindh minister suggests to graduates to opt for own business

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, said on Monday the government sector could not cater to all the graduates due to very few job opportunities, suggesting people to opt for other venues, especially their own business, instead of relying on the government sector employment.

Talking about the agriculture graduates on the occasion of a certificate distribution ceremony among 50 graduates, the provincial minister said his department in collaboration with SMEDA would provide full support and guidance to agri graduates. He said the department would promote the use of modern technology and machineries to boost cost effective production to provide benefit to farmers, as well as the country’s economy. He said awareness programmes should also be organised at the taluka-level so the farmers could get first-hand knowledge and guidance to get maximum yield.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer, SMEDA, Hashim Raza, said a scheme was launched by the Sindh government to motivate agriculture graduates to start their own businesses, in which all the guidance and support would be provided. He said training workshops would be conducted for them on the usages, operations and maintenance of agricultural machineries. He said the program would also provide great benefit to small farmers that would be very beneficial for the agri-economy.